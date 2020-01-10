From Willie Nelson to Gwen Stefani: Here's the RodeoHouston 2020 concert lineup

ICYMI: Here are the first 17 artists of the official 2020 #RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup! 🤩 Tickets on sale Thursday, Jan. 16! pic.twitter.com/Ou9nkouvxb — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 10, 2020

Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? RodeoHouston has announced its 2020 concert lineup, which will feature 17 star performers.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.Tuesday, March 3 - Country -Wednesday, March 4 - Country -Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop -Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBDSaturday, March 7 - Country -Sunday, March 8 - Norteno -Monday, March 9 - Country -Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop -Wednesday, March 11 - Country -Thursday, March 12 - Country -Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - TBDSaturday, March 14 - Country -Sunday, March 15 - Country -Monday, March 16 - Country -Tuesday, March 17 - Pop -Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop -Thursday, March 19 - Country -Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBDSaturday, March 21 - Country -Sunday, March 22 - Country -ABC13 is also getting a sneak peek at one of the best parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: the carnival food.Officials unveiled some food offerings that will be featured at the rodeo, including Black Gold Truffles, Mac and Cheese Eggrolls and Cheetos Cheese Pickles.Hours before the official announcement, a calendar featuring performers began to float around online.The rodeo's three Friday entertainers will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.