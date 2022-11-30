Remains of missing man identified 17 years after he vanished from Rosharon

Deputies said hunters found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Rosharon back in 2020. They were recently positively identified as a man who went missing in 2005.

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man 17 years after he vanished.

Robin Mangrum, from Liverpool, Texas, was 34 years old when he was last seen on Aug. 9, 2005, at a convenience store on FM-1462 in Rosharon.

Almost 15 years later, on Feb. 19, 2020, hunters found human skeletal remains in a wooded area at the intersection of FM-1462 and FM-521 in Rosharon, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were sent to the University of North Texas's Center for Human Identification and were compared to DNA samples from Mangrum's family.

The center positively identified the remains as that of Mangrum on Sept. 7, 2022, deputies said.

Investigators still don't know exactly how he died.

Anyone with any additional information into the disappearance of Mangrum is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222 and reference case #0508-1282.