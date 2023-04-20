At first, the man and woman acted natural as they walked around the store. Then, the man got physically aggressive with an employee while the woman demanded cash from a second employee.

Video shows man and woman place Houston store employee in chokehold while taking money from register

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Robbery suspects were caught on surveillance video placing an employee of a store they stole money from in a chokehold.

The Houston Police Department just released video of the March 13 robbery that happened in the 6800 block of West Montgomery.

Video shows a man and woman enter the store, and at first, they act like customers walking around the store. The woman then walks to the counter with merchandise, and as the employee tends to her, the man walks around the counter and places the employee in a chokehold.

Police said the man demanded money from the cash register.

That's when the woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a second employee, police said.

Once the suspects got the money, video shows them forcing the employees to the back of the store and leaving through a back door.

The female suspect is described as a Black woman between 20 to 30 years old, standing between 4 feet 11 inches to 5 feet tall, and weighing anywhere from 170 to 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

The male suspect is described as a Black man around the same age range, standing between 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing between 200 to 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you know any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker found that 300 to 500 robberies took place in that area over the last 12 months.