Bystander wanted for questioning after allegedly shooting robbery suspect in NW Houston: HPD

A robbery suspect is dead after being shot by a bystander parked at a north Houston gas station after allegedly stealing a man's wallet and running.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect has died after being shot and killed by a bystander at a gas station in northwest Houston around midnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 11000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Zip In- Zip Out Chevron gas station.

According to Lt. Wilkins with HPD, a man and his girlfriend, who was sitting in the car, were at a pump getting gas when the suspect, described as a young adult man, approached him and demanded his property.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the man, took his wallet, and started running. An unidentified bystander parked nearby reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot the suspect at least twice in the upper body, according to police.

The suspect went down but was taken to the hospital by HFD paramedics but was pronounced dead soon after, police said.

Police said they have not located the bystander who is accused of shooting the suspect, as he left the scene once officials arrived.

The victim who was robbed was able to retrieve his belongings and is cooperating with law enforcement.

This case remains under investigation.

