Only on 13: Chilling video captures police confrontation with robbery suspect on a scooter

The sound of gunfire was captured on video from a house not far from Brady and Eastwood, where Houston police say one of its officers had recognized the man on a scooter as someone that could be responsible for several robberies. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple surveillance videos are beginning to paint a clear picture of what happened when a suspected robber on an electric scooter was confronted by Houston Police Thursday evening.

ABC13 obtained video that captured the moment when Houston police shot the robbery suspect. In the video, you can see an unmarked police car drive along the bike path parallel to the suspect, who was on a scooter. They both ended up on Eastwood, where weapons were drawn. There is no audio on the surveillance video so the sequence of gunshots is unclear.

The suspect collapsed a few moments later with his scooter by his side.

Shortly before the confrontation, surveillance video shows what appears to be the same man, wearing a grey hoodie, a mask, and camo pants walk into Magnolia's Ice Cream shop.

Off camera, he allegedly robbed the store. Then, he calmly walked out and left on his scooter.

Police believe he also robbed an insurance office at the 8600 block of Harrisburg just minutes prior.

The owner of the ice cream shop says the suspect was actually very polite, and they wondered if he may have been a customer.

"The guy just came in weirdly polite, demanding money. It was just strange," shop owner Marlene Garza said. "We heard there was gunshots from him and the police that kind of escalated for us. The girls kind of started getting scared, freaked out."

"I think this guy was just desperate for money, and it just we just happened to be one of his victims," Garza said.

Houston police believe the suspect is responsible for at least five or six robberies over the course of the past month, riding a scooter each time. However, as of Friday afternoon, HPD has not identified the other incidents.

The officer who shot and killed the suspect is a 30-year veteran of the department. He is on standard leave pending an investigation.

HPD releases body-worn camera footage within 30 days of a shooting where its officers discharged a service weapon.

