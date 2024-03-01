Suspect believed to be tied to robberies killed in gunfire exchange with officer, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man believed to have been robbing multiple businesses at gunpoint on a scooter for weeks is dead following a shootout with a Houston police officer Thursday afternoon.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said officers first received a call about a robbery at an insurance business in the 6800 block of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Thursday. Minutes after that call, another robbery call came in at Magnolia's Ice Cream & More on the 6400 block of Brady Street.

Magnolia's manager, Maddy Garza, was working behind the counter making candy when an employee told her they were being robbed.

"I didn't believe him at first, and to my surprise, he came to the corner, he came behind the counter, and he showed us his gun," she said.

Garza said the masked man, speaking Spanish, told her to hand over the money.

"I just did what I had to do to make sure everybody was safe," Garza explained.

Officers were searching Eastwood near Brady Street, about a mile from the ice cream shop, when they spotted the suspect. Police said the man, who had been riding a scooter, ran from the scene when police began giving voice commands. The suspect then reportedly took out a gun and fired at the officer. Satterwhite said the officer fired back, killing the man.

Police have not identified the man but preliminarily believe he is Hispanic and in his early 20s or 30s.

Satterwhite said the officer who shot the suspect is a 30-year veteran of the force who has served the neighborhood for years.

"A great officer. Knows this area very well. Very shaken up from (it). You don't come to work in the day thinking that you're gonna be in a shooting, and we all know that that's a possibility. We all know the risks of this job, and officers still come and do it, but you don't actually think that's what's gonna happen," Satterwhite said.

The officer will be placed on critical incident administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

"Really good guy. We'll make sure he's OK," Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite added that no officers were injured in this incident.

Garza was not notified the suspect was killed until she spoke with ABC13.

"I'm just kind of processing everything right now, but everyone's safe, everyone's good and that's the main priority," she said.

