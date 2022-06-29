man killed

Suspected robber shot and killed outside north Houston bar

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected robber shot and killed outside north Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating whether a man who was shot and killed may have been trying to rob someone when he died.

Investigators found a gun at the scene that they believe belonged to the man who died.

Now, police are trying to find the shooter.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Ranchito Bar on Berry Road near Irvington in north Houston around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members of the man who was killed showed up to the scene.

Police said a black car in the parking lot has been linked to other robberies in the area.

Witnesses told police that the man who was shot and killed was in the black car, sparking questions about whether he was trying to rob someone when he was shot.

He's described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Witnesses said the black car was driving around the parking lot when the driver got out and approached another man, who was also inside a black car.

Some words were exchanged, and that's when the shots were fired.

The shooter drove off and has not been located. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A gun that investigators think belonged to the man who died was found at the scene. Investigators have more questions about whether this incident is connected to another robbery that happened earlier.

"There was actually a robbery earlier tonight here at the same bar around midnight. Not sure if this is the same guy from earlier tonight, but there is a possibility there is."

Police want to talk to the shooter, who they think may be a regular customer at the bar. They want to get his side of the story and figure out what happened.

For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentattempted robberyrobberyshots firedshootingman shotman killedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting
Search for man and woman in gold SUV connected to deadly shooting
Man killed in hit-and-run ran into oncoming traffic on I-45, HPD says
TOP STORIES
More heavy rain possible late this week
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
Harris Co. judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes from Texas hospital
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
Show More
TX AG on ruling for early-term abortions: 'Judge's decision is wrong'
'The American dream is alive,' one immigrant tells her story
Texas Senator John Cornyn addresses gun safety legislation
2 people hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Houston, HFD says
1 hospitalized after big rig falls into construction hole
More TOP STORIES News