Suspected robber shot and killed outside north Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating whether a man who was shot and killed may have been trying to rob someone when he died.Investigators found a gun at the scene that they believe belonged to the man who died.Now, police are trying to find the shooter.The shooting happened in the parking lot of Ranchito Bar on Berry Road near Irvington in north Houston around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.Family members of the man who was killed showed up to the scene.Police said a black car in the parking lot has been linked to other robberies in the area.Witnesses told police that the man who was shot and killed was in the black car, sparking questions about whether he was trying to rob someone when he was shot.He's described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s.Witnesses said the black car was driving around the parking lot when the driver got out and approached another man, who was also inside a black car.Some words were exchanged, and that's when the shots were fired.The shooter drove off and has not been located. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died.A gun that investigators think belonged to the man who died was found at the scene. Investigators have more questions about whether this incident is connected to another robbery that happened earlier."There was actually a robbery earlier tonight here at the same bar around midnight. Not sure if this is the same guy from earlier tonight, but there is a possibility there is."Police want to talk to the shooter, who they think may be a regular customer at the bar. They want to get his side of the story and figure out what happened.