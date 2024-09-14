Midtown convenience store once again sounds the alarm on crime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees of a Midtown convenience store said the crime is so bad at the location that it is hard to keep employees.

The store takes up a whole city block between Fannin, San Jacinto, Gray, and Webster.

Following the report of a murder on ABC13 in July 2023, Troy Finner, former chief of the Houston Police Department, vowed to designate patrols to the area to reduce crime.

A month after pleading with police for help, Sami Fardeen, the now-former manager of the convenience store at the Sunoco Gas Station, said things had improved.

"No more crime," Fardeentold ABC13 on Aug. 29, 2023. "No more dope dealers. No more guns. Everything is going good nowadays."

Current store employees, who did not wish to be identified for their safety, said Fardeen no longer works there. They said it is hard to keep employees because the store is so dangerous.

On Aug. 16 and again on Sept. 2, an employee of the store was robbed at gunpoint. Current employees said he quit after that.

Two employees working Friday have a combined 65 years of experience working in convenience stores and said this is the worst one they have ever worked at.

ABC13 obtained data that shows in the first month after Finner designated extra resources to the area, there were 22 offense reports filed for theft, assault, robbery, drugs, vandalism, and sexual assault between Gray and Hadley and Fannin and Caroline.

In the three months following, the number fell to the single digits and remained in the teens until July 2024.

According to data, 25 offense reports were filed in July and 22 in August.

Houston police told ABC13 on Friday that they do have teams still designated to patrol the area.

The store employees acknowledged that police pass through the area but say the crowds of loiterers leave when police arrive and return once officers leave.

In the last year and a half, the Greyhound Bus Station and McDonald's, located in Midtown and known to area businesses as problem spots, have closed.

Other businesses a few blocks from the convenience store said they have noticed a difference since the closures.

"We see some improvements," Alvaro Rivera, owner of Al's Handmade Boots, said. "We see more patrols now, but it's still when it's getting dark right here on the weekends. I don't recommend walking around this area. I won't tell my wife to be walking around here even in daylight."

Rivera, who has called Midtown home to his business since 2010, said the Midtown community holds meetings and invites officials to discuss ways to reduce crime.

"I guess we have to get more involved, not just close our doors and don't care whatever happens out there," Rivera said.

He acknowledged the shortage of police in Houston but said he believes more of a police presence would help.

