Police believe robbery motive in Spring Branch Park double shooting that killed teen and 24-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they now believe a robbery was the motive behind a shocking shooting that left two people dead at a popular Spring Branch park.

One victim was 24 and the other was 16 years old. On Friday, the mother of the 16-year-old said she was devastated and confused.

The teen was a homeschooled junior in high school.

His mother said she last saw him yesterday afternoon when he left home with his brother.

Now, he is dead and his brother is a witness.

Bauer Park is closed until further notice.

Scraps of crime scene tape are still blowing in the wind, even as school buses drop off kids, like Jaia Clay's 5-year-old son.

"What the hell is going on? Like, we need answers," Clay said.

Thirty hours after two people were killed, nobody has been arrested or charged.

Just after the shooting, Houston police reported that two people were dead, and a teenager was being questioned by homicide detectives.

Police said only one weapon was recovered.

On Friday afternoon, police said the two people who were killed both fired weapons as part of a robbery attempt.

Witnesses said they believed others were involved.

"Some kid in a hoodie with a backpack on just walking, calmly walking, which I thought was crazy, and then he flipped the body over and he wasn't moving, and then he walked back toward the dude at the fence and they just left," Tuan Ho, who works nearby, said.

"You shot the guy, walked all the way out of the park, still had his gun out, in broad daylight, then walked all the way back over to the body, and then just kind of walked away," Chris Robinson, who lives nearby, said.

