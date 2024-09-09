Suspect accused of killing 90-year-old veteran allegedly robbed UH student in his dorm days before

Houston police are searching for a suspect who is responsible for the fatal shooting of a 90-year-old man who was run over in SW Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with the murder of a 90-year-old veteran is also accused of robbing a college student in his dorm room.

The video above is from the original report.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Kyliel Denzel Arceneaux robbed a student at the University of Houston at gunpoint on Aug. 27.

UH police said the robbery happened at about 4 a.m. at the Moody Tower building.

Officials said the student left his room unlocked as he stepped out to go to the restroom. When he came back, two strangers were inside, rummaging through his things before they took his phone and ran away.

READ MORE: 2 suspects wanted after UH student robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room, police say

Four days later, on Aug. 31, Arceneaux allegedly shot and ran over 90-year-old Nelson Beckett in a carjacking outside an assisted living facility in southwest Houston.

Beckett was in the parking lot of Lone Star Living when police say Arceneaux approached and began pistol-whipping him after a brief conversation. They say Arceneaux then shot Beckett before stealing Beckett's car and running him over.

Authorities discovered Beckett lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Court documents reveal two men witnessed the attack and tried to intervene but Arceneaux threatened them with his gun.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 90-year-old Navy veteran at Houston assisted living facility

Police said they later found Beckett's vehicle at an apartment complex less than three miles away.

They said Arceneaux tried removing blood and fingerprints from the vehicle and had even thrown away a bloody shirt.

Arceneaux faces several charges in both crimes, including capital murder.

His bond was set at more than $7 million.

Prosecutors said the unusually high bond amount was because of the nature of the crime and the fact that it was completely random. He is expected to be in court again in December.