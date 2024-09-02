Video shows 49ers' Ricky Pearsall escorted to ambulance after San Francisco shooting

New video footage shows 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall being escorted to an ambulance moments after being shot in an attempted robbery in Union Square.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warning - the video contains graphic material and may be difficult to watch.

The 23-year-old was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon after a failed attempted armed robbery by who police say was a 17-year-old from Tracy.

"He was walking alone when a suspect approached him and attempted to commit an armed robbery using a gun," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect's gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject."

Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday, the 49ers said in a statement.