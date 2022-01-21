man killed

Man killed in incident authorities believe stemmed from road rage in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an incident that authorities said may have stemmed from road rage in northeast Harris County.

Thursday evening, deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 8700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East, near Wilson, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was found shot to death inside a small, silver sedan, Gonzalez said.



Gonzalez added that the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident near the corner of Wilson and the Tollway. He adds that there were reports of two vehicles, including the victim's car, cutting each other through traffic when an argument ensued.

At some point during the argument, shots were fired and the man was struck.

Gonzalez said authorities are still working to find out what happened. Information on the suspect was not immediately available, but Gonzalez said the other vehicle involved was described as a pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at 713-221-6000.
