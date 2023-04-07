HPD said the suspect had a stop sign when the victim, who had the right of way, drove through and struck the Lexus. That's when police say the suspect got out and shot through the victim's windshield, killing him.

Man killed in suspected road rage shooting after hitting suspect's Lexus at intersection, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a road rage shooting that killed a man on Friday in the city's southwest side.

Authorities responded to the scene after midnight to the 13000 block of Hiram Clarke near West Airport in the Brentwood neighborhood.

When they arrived, HPD officers said they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds to the chest and facial area.

Paramedics attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead.

After looking through surveillance cameras from a nearby gas station, officers got a good idea of what happened, saying it all started as a car accident.

The suspect could be seen walking into the convenience store with a woman and then driving off in a silver Lexus onto Hiram Clarke.

HPD said the suspect had a stop sign but went through the intersection before being hit by a Toyota hatchback.

That's when the suspect appeared to get out of the Lexus and fire his gun multiple times through the Toyota's windshield, striking the victim, who crawled out of the vehicle before he died.

Officials said the suspect got back into the Lexus and drove off.

Police are urging the suspect and the woman with him to turn themselves in to get their side of the story.