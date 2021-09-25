Southwest Freeway reopens a day early after construction for an interchange project

Part two of the interchange project caused all northbound and southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop to close, two weekends in a row. The closure was expected to end Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 a.m., but crews finished a day earlier.
We know the @HoustonTexans are not bringing a lot of good news right now but we have some good news. I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at I-610 West Loop now opened up to four lanes - a day early. Stay safe and #GoTexans! pic.twitter.com/hxwlewzjIA— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 3, 2021
The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project is intended to enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.
