Southwest Freeway reopens a day early after construction for an interchange project

We know the @HoustonTexans are not bringing a lot of good news right now but we have some good news. I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at I-610 West Loop now opened up to four lanes - a day early. Stay safe and #GoTexans! pic.twitter.com/hxwlewzjIA — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news! TxDOT has reopened four lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at I-610 West Loop.Part two of the interchange project caused all northbound and southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop to close, two weekends in a row. The closure was expected to end Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 a.m., but crews finished a day earlier.The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project is intended to enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.