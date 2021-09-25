road closure

Southwest Freeway reopens a day early after construction for an interchange project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news! TxDOT has reopened four lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at I-610 West Loop.

Part two of the interchange project caused all northbound and southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop to close, two weekends in a row. The closure was expected to end Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 a.m., but crews finished a day earlier.


The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project is intended to enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

