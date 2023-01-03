Dashcam video shows 2 men hold Houston rideshare driver at gunpoint during attempted robbery

"Get out before I kill you. I'm going to kill you," one suspect can be heard demanding in the video. Here's how the quick-thinking driver was able to escape.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New dashcam video from police shows the terrifying moments a Houston rideshare driver was threatened with a gun while driving two suspects.

The aggravated robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, but police released the video on Jan. 3, 2023, in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

According to the Houston Police Department's robbery division, the driver picked up man named "MJ" at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Westheimer.

When the driver picked the customer and another passenger up, they changed the drop off location to an apartment complex located at 2929 Dunvale, police said.

The driver told police that as they arrived at the apartment complex, one of the passengers pulled out a handgun and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

"Get the f*** out the car. Get the f*** out the car," one of the suspects could be heard demanding repeatedly in the dashcam video.

Meanwhile, the other suspect got out, opened the driver's side door, and tried to take the driver's cellphone, police said.

During the struggle for the phone, police said the driver was able to cause the suspect to fall to the ground. That's when the driver managed to accelerate the vehicle, all while the first suspect still had a gun to his head.

"Get out before I kill you. Get out before I kill you. I'm going to kill you," the armed suspect said at one point during the robbery.

After the driver refused to stop the car, the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle, police said.

The victim drove to another location before stopping to call police.

Both suspects are described as Black men, around 20 years old, between 5'8" and 5'9", 140 pounds, with slim builds and dark complexions. They were both wearing hoodies during the aggravated robbery.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.