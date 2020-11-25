Rice Village announces bimonthly farmers market coming Dec. 6

For the first time, Rice Village will be bringing an open-air farmers market to Houstonians, according to a Nov. 23 announcement from Rice Village Management, the company managing the shopping district.
The Village has teamed up with Casey Barbles of The Informal Grub and Heights Mercantile Farmers Market to bring the farmers market to the shopping district, which will start Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held the first and third Sunday of every month.
Located in the parking lot near Beautique Day Spa & Salon and Mecox Gardens, the open-air market will include more than 40 hand-selected vendors ranging from family-owned farms to artisan chocolate and zero-waste home essentials, all with a focus on diverse, certified organic, locally owned grocer items.
Vendors and guests are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices. www.rice-village.com
