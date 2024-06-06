HPD searching for 2 young suspects accused of fatally shooting Houston Farmers Market employee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two young suspects accused of shooting and killing an employee at the Houston Farmers Market in the Greater Heights area early Thursday morning.

The deadly shooting happened just before 4:20 a.m. on Airline Drive, just south of I-610 North Loop.

The family has identified the victim as 36-year-old Damon Price. He was a father of two daughters, aged 13 and 4.

"This happened while he was doing his job," his father, Leo Price Sr., said. "Really, ain't nothing that can be said about a man going to work."

The Houston Police Department said the victim's job was to check in delivery trucks. He was reportedly with a security guard in the guard shack when they saw two young suspects trying to steal a golf cart.

Price confronted the suspects, and that's when he was shot multiple times, according to HPD.

The suspects reportedly ran away after the shooting, leaving the employee for dead in the parking lot. Investigators said at least four shell casings were found at the scene.

"The building is open, I guess, early in the morning for deliveries. They have one door that was open. Somehow they knew that would be open and they were able to go inside," Det. D. Crowder said. "We don't know if they took anything, but they did have backpacks on them. We can assume they were here to steal something."

"He has a family just like y'all have a family. We're taking a loss. They should take a loss, too," Price's ex-wife, Cheterria Alexander, said. "I just ask that justice be served. Whoever did this to him, just turn yourself in. He had babies. What if it was you?"

The incident was captured on surveillance video. HPD released multiple photos of the young suspects in hopes that someone might recognize them.

In some images, the suspects can be seen rummaging through the farmers market merchandise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

