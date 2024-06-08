Mother of 14-year-old charged in Houston Farmers Market employee's death turned him in, sources say

Sources tell ABC13 that the 14-year-old, also charged with capital murder, was turned in by his mother after he and another suspect shot and killed a

Sources tell ABC13 that the 14-year-old, also charged with capital murder, was turned in by his mother after he and another suspect shot and killed a

Sources tell ABC13 that the 14-year-old, also charged with capital murder, was turned in by his mother after he and another suspect shot and killed a

Sources tell ABC13 that the 14-year-old, also charged with capital murder, was turned in by his mother after he and another suspect shot and killed a

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sources have said the 14-year-old who is accused of fatally shooting a Houston Farmers Market employee who tried thwarting his alleged attempt to steal a golf cart was actually turned in by his own mother.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday on Airline Drive in the Greater Heights area.

Surveillance footage captured two suspects, with their hoods on, walking to the building where the victim, identified as 36-year-old Damon Price, was on his shift.

The Houston Police Department said Price's job was to check the delivery trucks arriving at the building.

According to police, Price confronted the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal a golf cart before a fight ensued. That is when one suspect took out a gun and fired at Price, hitting him multiple times.

Officials said Price was already on the ground before being shot in the parking lot.

Both suspects fled the area. Authorities said there were four shell casings at the scene.

On Friday, one of the suspects was taken into custody and was charged with capital murder. He is currently in custody at the Harris County Detention Center.

In an update on Saturday, ABC13 sources said the suspect was taken by his mother to the police station downtown to turn himself in.

There is no official update on the second suspect who was seen in multiple photos, released by HPD.

Price's family tells ABC13 that they are saddened to hear of the suspect's tender age, but they must face the consequences.

"This happened while he was doing his job," Price's father, Leo Price Sr., said. "Really, ain't nothing that can be said about a man going to work."

Officials said the 14-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, June 10.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and