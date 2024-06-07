14-year-old suspect in custody after Houston Farmers Market employee killed in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old is now in custody after a Houston Farmers Market employee was killed in the Greater Heights area early Thursday morning, police confirmed Friday night.

Earlier in the day, ABC13 sources said the suspect was arrested and charged with capital murder.

In a tweet, Houston police said, "The male shooter, 14, has been arrested and referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge."

The incident happened just before 4:20 a.m. Thursday on Airline Drive, just south of I-610 North Loop.

The family identified the victim as 36-year-old Damon Price. He was a father of two daughters, aged 13 and 4.

"This happened while he was doing his job," his father, Leo Price Sr., said. "Really, ain't nothing that can be said about a man going to work."

The Houston Police Department said the victim's job was to check in delivery trucks. He was reportedly with a security guard in the guard shack when they saw two young suspects trying to steal a golf cart.

Price confronted the suspects, and that's when he was shot multiple times, according to HPD.

The suspects reportedly ran away after the shooting, leaving the employee for dead in the parking lot. Investigators said at least four shell casings were found at the scene.

"He has a family just like y'all have a family. We're taking a loss. They should take a loss, too," Price's ex-wife, Cheterria Alexander, said. "I just ask that justice be served. Whoever did this to him, just turn yourself in. He had babies. What if it was you?"

The incident was captured on surveillance video. HPD released multiple photos of the young suspects. In some images, the suspects can be seen rummaging through the farmers market merchandise.