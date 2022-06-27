Rice University rises to No. 1 spot in new ranking of best college investments

HOUSTON, Texas -- By one measure, earning a degree at Rice University is the smartest move in the Lone Star State.
In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and universities that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places Rice at No. 1 in Texas and No. 10 in the U.S. It's the only Texas school to break into the national top 10.
To determine the best-value colleges and universities in each state, SmartAsset crunched data in these categories: scholarships and grants, starting salary for new graduates, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
