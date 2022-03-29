Rice University showcases stunning new opera hall with a score of events

HOUSTON, Texas -- Opera fans, take note: The Ivy League of the South has announced the opening of the city's newest music and performing arts venue.
Rice University's Shepherd School of Music will debut its new Brockman Hall for Opera in April, complete with a series of corresponding public events. The 84,000-square-foot Brockman Hall for Opera, the Alice Pratt Brown Hall, and their adjoining plaza comprise the Brockman Music and Performing Arts Center.
The venue is also home to The Morrison Theater - a three-tiered, 600-seat, European-style theater boasting an orchestra pit for 70 musicians. It is designed specifically for young singers to project their voices without overextending themselves and is the first theater with such a configuration among U.S. universities and conservatories, per a press release.
