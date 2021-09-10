rice university

Rice University named 1 of the greatest schools in US in prestigious new report

Rice University announces student body expansion

HOUSTON, Texas -- Just mere weeks after being named the No. 7 university in the nation, a local hall of higher learning has just landed on yet another prestigious list.

Rice University has scored high marks in the Princeton Review's annual survey on the nation's best colleges. The new report is part of "The Best 387 Colleges," its 30th annual snapshot of academic excellence at colleges and universities.

The new report analyzes three decades of reviews on America's institutions of higher education and is based upon reviews submitted by more than 150,000 students nationwide, per a release. The survey lists the top-ranking schools measured in dozens of different categories.

For its 2022 anniversary edition, Princeton Review analyzed which colleges and universities have "the most impressive history of appearances" since 1992.

