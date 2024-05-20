Houstonians worried most about crime, housing, and economy, Kinder Institute study shows

Rice University's 43rd Kinder Institute Study showed that 5,300 respondents were more concerned with crime, housing affordability, and education.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rice University released the 2024 Kinder Houston Area Survey on Monday, revealing much about how Houstonians feel about the region's past, present, and future.

More than 5,300 respondents participated in the survey's 43rd year, which chronicled the changes in southeast Texas and provided a blueprint for the future.

ABC13 learned Houstonians are really concerned about three key things: crime and safety, housing affordability, and the economy.

Despite crime going down since 2020, concerns about crime have risen.

With regard to housing affordability, one in five say it's their biggest concern, and Houston is now a majority-renter city at 60%.

Regarding the economy, 46% of Houstonians said they don't have enough money to cover a $400 emergency, which is up 4% in a year.

One other interesting note about our recent reporting on public education funding, 70% of those surveyed said public schools need more money. Most school districts in Harris County are underfunded.

It's important to note that the survey happened before the HPD scandal regarding the lack of personnel code and before the intense, damaging storms and flooding of the past month.

The survey's results are free to view on the Kinder Institute's website.

