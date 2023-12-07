Renard Spivey was acquitted after going on trial for the murder of his wife, Patricia. Spivey is a former Harris County deputy and TV bailiff.

Former Harris Co. deputy on 911 audio central to his defense, leading to acquittal in wife's murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Court records show former Harris County deputy and reality TV bailiff Renard Spivey has been found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of his wife.

The shooting happened in July four years ago.

Court documents show Renard Spivey and his wife, Patricia Spivey, were fighting when she was shot twice, at least once in the chest. Renard Spivey was shot in the leg.

Renard was accused of intentionally shooting Patricia and was subsequently charged with murder.

After 12 hours of deliberations on Wednesday, Spivey was acquitted of murder.

Spivey's defense team believes the jury doubted the state's theory that he killed his wife because his marriage was falling apart.

"I don't believe either Mr. or Mrs. Spivey intended to let that gun fire. I think each discharge was accidental," Spivey's attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

ABC13 obtained the 911 call Spivey made moments after the shooting.

"I accidentally shot her," Spivey said during the more than 10-minute call.

During the trial, DeGuerin's brother, attorney and co-counsel Mike DeGeurin, said the jury asked a single question: What is the definition of reasonable doubt?

Mike and Dick said they believe the jury's doubt stemmed from the state's inability to prove who was holding the gun that was fired.

Spivey's defense team said there were two lawyers who were part of the jury, which may have contributed to his acquittal.

