Who is Larry Satterwhite? What to know about new, acting HPD chief after Troy Finner stepped down

Larry Satterwhite officially began his new role at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday after Houston Mayor John Whitmire "accepted the retirement of Troy Finner" amid a scandal involving 260,000 suspended HPD cases.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor John Whitmire announced that Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite will take on the role of acting Houston police chief after Troy Finner stepped down from the position late Tuesday night.

"I have accepted the retirement of Troy Finner as Chief of Police, and have appointed Larry Satterwhite Acting Chief of Police effective 10:31 p.m. tonight," Whitmire wrote in an email sent to HPD employees. "This decision comes with full confidence in Acting Chief Satterwhite's abilities to lead and uphold the high standards of our department."

Satterwhite had been serving as an executive assistant chief, one of the highest ranks in the department. In that role, he directed the department's field operations. HPD says that position works on crime and traffic issues in the city.

"I hope we'll support the agency, Chief Satterwhite, who most of you know," Whitmire said during city council on Wednesday morning. "I've worked with him for years. He's been on the department for 34 years. He was actually the acting chief when Chief Finner would leave town. I know the department and Houstonians are in good keeping with Chief Satterwhite."

Three years and a month ago, the city ushered in new leadership at the police department. Fast forward to Tuesday night, and HPD is undergoing change once again.

ABC13 has interviewed Satterwhite numerous times at many crime scenes over the years.

Finner had been with the department since 1990 and spent 12 years as a parole officer. He became police chief in 2021, replacing former chief Art Acevedo.

Finner "retired" from his position amid questions about whether he was aware of a code that suspended more than 260,000 cases years sooner than the timeline he gave to the public.

In February, the now-former chief revealed thousands of sexual assault investigations were suspended due to lack of personnel, which was attached with "Suspended-Lack of Personnel," or "SL" coding.

In the weeks following the mid-February revelation, Finner announced the true scope of the suspended cases - more than 264,000 investigations suspended since 2016 due to a lack of personnel.

While Acevedo served as chief at the beginning of that timeline, ABC13 pressed Finner about when he became aware of the cases and his actions to resolve the unsolved.

During a March 7 news conference, Finner told reporters he was first aware of the code in November 2021 -- a day before the Astroworld tragedy -- and ordered his leaders never to use it again. However, an email 13 Investigates obtained shows he knew of the code being used at least once in 2018.

13 Investigates first reported about that email just hours before Whitmire announced that he accepted Finner's "retirement."

The July 20, 2018, email was addressed to several high-ranking HPD leaders, including Acevedo and Finner, who was an executive assistant chief back then.

The email mentions a specific road rage case marked "Suspended-Lack of Personnel." It details that the case was labeled that way, even though a witness identified a suspect.

Finner responds to the email, saying, "This is unacceptable, look into it and follow up with me."

The email does not flag issues with the suspended code or address how often it is used.

After the report, Finner released a statement, insisting he had no recollection of the email until Tuesday.

"I have always been truthful and have never set out to mislead anyone about anything, including this investigation. Until I was shown the email today, I had no recollection of it. I have since been informed it was already included in the internal investigation. I promised an independent and thorough investigation and my lack of knowledge of this email serves as proof of my independence," the statement read, in part.

Meanwhile, Acevedo told 13 Investigates he feels horrible for Finner and maintains he knew nothing of the code.

