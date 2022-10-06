Recycling center burns in large fire on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are battling a large fire at a recycling center on the south side of town.

HFD said in a tweet shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday that it received reports of multiple cars on fire there. An ABC13 photographer at the scene reported the building on fire came back to Holmes Road Recycling Company at 2820 Holmes.

The fire department said no injuries have been reported.

Both hazmat and arson were on the way to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy traffic with emergency vehicles.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

According to the company's website, Holmes Road Recycling is currently family owned and operated. It's also Houston's largest independent scrap metal company, the website said.

It's been a busy week for HFD.

On Wednesday, a warehouse fire at 4847 Blaffer in northeast Houston sent one of the department's captains to the hospital.

In that fire, hundreds of bales of compressed cardboard and trailers burned.

The day before, another family-owned businesses went up in flames.

In north Houston, Martin's Hardware and Lumber, a lumber and roofing supply company, burned for several hours. Employees said the family-owned business has been in the north Houston neighborhood for about 80 years. In total, there are about 20 employees affected by the fire.

The employees said they were alerted to the fire when they started getting phone calls from people in the neighborhood.