'Defensive attack' performed on 2-alarm warehouse fire in northeast Houston, HFD says

Houston Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Department crews are performing a defensive attack on a two-alarm incident just inside the North Loop on Wednesday afternoon.

HFD confirmed responding to reports of a warehouse fire at 4847 Blaffer, which is just off the North 610 Loop and right behind a Ford dealership.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, the fire department tweeted.

Crews urged people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

It's not immediately known what type of business is on fire, but SkyEye flew over the scene and located several big rigs docked in a building where smoke and flames were seen.

SkyEye also captured something explode inside the building. It's not immediately known what materials are inside.

