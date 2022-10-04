SkyEye video shows flames shooting up from roof of warehouse on Houston's northside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are battling a fire at a lumber yard Tuesday morning on Houston's northside, according to the Houston Fire Department.

You can livestream SkyEye video above.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at Martin's Hardware and Lumber in the 6200 block of Jensen Drive near Melborn Street.

There are about 50 to 60 firefighters responding at the scene.

SkyEye video captured flames shooting up through the roof.

An ABC13 crew at the scene said they could hear the thudding coming from propane cans exploding inside the warehouse.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

