SWAT responding to armed man who broke into home, barricading himself, Harris Co. sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT officers are responding to a west Harris County home where an armed man broke in and barricaded himself in on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the call came in just after 6:30 a.m. about a man entering the home in the 3100 block of Rainmont Lane near Fry Road.

Gonzalez said no other people were inside the home, but the man is believed to be armed.

"We believe the male is contained, and there is no threat to the community at-large," Gonzalez said on social media.

Authorities still urge people to avoid the area.