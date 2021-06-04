Houston firefighters rescue puppy from underground pipe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10739186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The tiny ducks could barely move their heads and wings. But after their baths, they have a bright future.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10702763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WOW! Rangers are unsure how this gator managed to travel from Louisiana all the way to a Padre Island beach.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters and the SPCA teamed up to rescue a puppy from deep inside a pipe.The owners could hear the puppy crying for quite some time before they were able to find where the pup was located under the concrete. That's when they called for help.Station 49 and Houston SPCA rescue teams had to first chip away at some concrete to widen the hole before letting the pup's owner crawl inside to grab it.The owner was the only one slim enough to fit through the narrow opening. Photos from the rescue show firefighters holding him upside down by his legs.The Houston SPCA had a veterinarian on scene in case emergency care was needed.The mission was a success and the pup is safely back with its mother.