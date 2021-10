Pride Houston parade plans canceled due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Saturday, 8/28 - Baewatch x Salvation, the largest LGBTQIA+ pool party in Texas @ Clé

Sunday, 9/5 - Grand Marshal Reception @ Neon Boots

Friday, 9/10 - Rumba Latin Night with Pride @ Neon Boots

Saturday, 9/18 - Pride In The Country, Country and western night @ Neon Boots

Saturday, 9/25 - Eden, Houston's largest all Girl Party (but guys are welcome too) @ Neon Boots

Saturday, 10/2 Pride in Montrose, Concert & Block Party

Monday, 10/11 - Rock the Runway, Fashion Show on National Coming Out Day benefitting our Heritage Scholarship Program @ Ballroom at Bayou Place

Saturday, 10/16 - Rights are Human which is our Human Rights Conference to address inequities and issues such as immigration, trans rights legislation, veterans rights, etc.

Saturday, 10/23 - Reel Pride, LGBTQIA+ Film Festival at the University of Houston Downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After putting the party on hold as the state and nation dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Pride Houston has been forced to cancel again.Unfortunately, it's still for COVID-related reasons.Pride Houston said Monday the parade and festival planned for Sept. 25 are canceled amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.Still, that doesn't mean there won't be a celebration at all: the group will effort a Pride block party in Montrose on Oct. 2.While details are limited now, we know the block party will be concert-style and likely be staged as an outdoor event with a 5,000-person maximum capacity.The delta variant has become dominant and is the most transmissible so far.According to data pulled by our partners at the Texas Tribune , the state's positivity rate, described as the ratio of confirmed cases to tests, went above 10% for the first time since February. Gov. Greg Abbott previously identified that threshold as dangerous.Nearly 43% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, which lags behind the national vaccination rate of 48.8%, according to the Mayo Clinic.Pride Houston is not the only event that has had to pivot or cancel its plans because of the lingering pandemic.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tried to mount a comeback this year after having to shut down early in 2020, when the pandemic was just getting started.It didn't happen again in 2021, though some events, such as the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions still continued.The rodeo's focus is now on 2022, where country legend George Strait will perform for the events 90th anniversary and singer Cody Johnson , no stranger to RodeoHouston, will be the opening night act.