Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is canceled (mostly), but what does that mean?

As the dust settled on the disappointing news that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo won't happen in 2021, organizers released a four-page list of answers to questions you may have as a rodeo fan.
Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said Wednesday that organizers are now focused on putting on the 2022 event.
What events will still occur?
The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as private events, upholding the Rodeo's mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth. These events will follow all state and local health and safety guidelines. The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will still be held in May, as private events.
These events will follow all state and local health and safety guidelines. The Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips, will be held in a virtual format, with details to be announced once available.
What about the pre-rodeo events?
The Downtown Rodeo Parade, Trail Ride activities, Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Comcast Business, are canceled for 2021.
Why are you hosting the private March Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions and not the Rodeo in May?
The Rodeo was optimistic that moving our public event to May would provide a better opportunity to host the annual community event, however, the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host the Rodeo. Our RODEOHOUSTON competitions, concerts and carnival draw large crowds, and given the ongoing health situation, hosting these activities and attractions was not feasible from a community health and safety perspective, as well as a financial one.
The Junior Livestock Show and Horse Show Competition events held in March will be private events and not open to the public. The number of participants on-site will be limited, and these events will be spread out over a longer period of time, allowing for the proper health and safety measures to be followed for the safety of exhibitors.
The health and safety measures have been developed with NRG Park, and the plans have been sent to the City of Houston and Harris County for review. These private events are part of the Rodeo's mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education.
Why are you hosting the auctions in May?
The Junior Market Auctions, Champion Wine Auction and Ranching & Wildlife Auction will still be held in May, as private events. These private events will not be open to the public and will abide by the proper health and safety guidelines, including the limited capacity protocols that are in place. These private events are part of the Rodeo's mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education.
When will the Rodeo return?
The Rodeo is excited to focus on the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as it will be our 90th anniversary celebration. Dates and information for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be announced once available.
Is this the first time the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has ever been cancelled?
No, a fire damaged the Sam Houston Hall following the 1936 Show, therefore, there was no Show in 1937. Organizers utilized the year off to explore new ideas for the 1938 Show. After eight full days of the 2020 Rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo complied with City orders to close our grounds early in the interest of public health.
JUNIOR LIVESTOCK & HORSE SHOW QUESTIONS
When will the 2021 Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions be held?
The 2021 Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will be held as private events from Feb. 25 - March 21.
What if we want to watch the junior livestock and horse show competitions?
Many of the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will be available via livestream at rodeohouston.com. When will the junior market auctions be held? The junior market auctions will still be held in May, as private events, The auctions will be available to watch via live stream at rodeohouston.com.
- Junior Market Poultry Auction: May 14, 2021, NRG Center
- Junior Market Lamb & Goat Auction: May 15, 2021, NRG Center
- School Art Auction: May 16, 2021, NRG Center
- Junior Market Barrow Auction: May 21, 2021, NRG Center
- Junior Market Steer Auction: May 22, 2021, NRG Center
Will the judging contests take place in 2021?
The following contests will take place March 5 - 30, 2021:
- Livestock Quiz Bowl - Friday, March 5, NRG Center
- Intercollegiate Meats Judging -Saturday, March 6, Martin Preferred Foods
- Ag Product ID - Wednesday, March 10, NRG Arena
- 4-H & FFA Poultry - Saturday, March 13, NRG Arena
- 4-H & FFA Range and Pasture ID - Sunday, March 14, NRG Center
- Vet Science Skillathon - Monday, March 15, NRG Center
- Horse Judging - Thursday, March 18, NRG Arena
- Wildlife Contest - Saturday, March 20, Long Acres Ranch
- Intercollegiate Wool Judging - Monday, March 29, Brazos County Expo
- Intercollegiate Livestock - Monday, March 29, Brazos County Expo
- 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging - Tuesday, March 30, Brazos County Expo
Will the Calf Scramble Program still take place?
Yes. Final plans and details will be announced once available.
Will the Industrial Craft Competition take place?
Yes. Final plans and details will be announced once available.
Will there be an International Program in March?
There will not be an International Program in March, since we will not be hosting the Open Livestock Show and our Junior Livestock Show and Horse Show competitions will be private events in 2021.
EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT QUESTIONS
Will you still award scholarships (notify recipients) in May and hold the scholarship banquet in July?
Yes, we will notify scholarship recipients in May. While there are no guarantees with the ongoing health situation, we are planning to hold the scholarship banquet in July. Scholarship applications are currently open, and high school seniors may apply at rodeohouston.com.
Will the Rodeo still uphold its 2021 educational commitment?
Yes, the Rodeo will still uphold its 2021 educational commitment of nearly $21.7 million to Texas youth and education.
COMMERCIAL EXHIBITOR FAQs
Where can I find my favorite Rodeo exhibitors?
Rodeo Drive Shops Online will go live in March. All exhibitors in good standing with the Show will be a part of the online shopping guide at rodeohouston.com.
MUTTON BUSTIN', SCHOOL ART & HORTICULTURE FAQs
Not hosting a Mutton Bustin' event in 2021 makes my child ineligible to register for Mutton Bustin' in 2022. Are you going to allow children who would have been eligible in 2021 to register in 2022?
Children who are 5 or 6 on the first day of the Rodeo, regardless of when it begins, are eligible to register for a chance to participate in Mutton Bustin'.
School Art has already been judged. Are the winning pieces still going to be auctioned? If so, when will the auction be held? And will it be a live auction or a virtual auction?
Yes, the school art will be auctioned in May. There will be a live and virtual option offered for auctions.
What are the plans for the Horticulture Competition?
The Horticulture Competition will take place in a modified format in March. Details will be announced once available.
TICKET FAQs
Are the ticket windows at NRG Park open?
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ticket windows at NRG Park are not open. Details regarding the opening of ticket windows will be posted once available.
Carnival Tickets
Will my Carnival tickets, NRG Park Admission tickets, Carnival Food cards and Grounds Season Passes that I opted to roll over to 2021 be valid for 2022?
Additional information regarding Carnival Tickets will be posted by Feb. 12, 2021.
Rodeo Tickets
2021 Season Ticket Holders
Season Ticket Holders will receive an email to select one of the following options:
- Donate the balance of your 2021 Season Tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and lock in the Season Ticket price for 4 years (2022-2025)
- Donate a percentage of your 2021 Season Tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and roll over the remaining balance to the purchase of your 2022 Season Tickets, and lock in the Season Ticket price for 2 years (2022-2023)
- Rollover the balance of your 2021 Season Ticket purchase to your 2022 Season Ticket purchase, and lock in the Season Ticket price for 2 years (2022-2023)
- Request a refund of your 2021 Season Ticket purchase
When can I purchase RODEOHOUSTON tickets for the 2022 Rodeo?
2022 Season Tickets will go on sale in the summer of 2021, and individual Rodeo tickets will go on sale in early 2022. Additional details regarding RODEOHOUSTON ticket purchases for the 2022 Rodeo will be published once available.
Roundup & Best Bites Competition Tickets
What if I purchased tickets to the Roundup & Best Bites Competition?
Customers will be offered the option to donate, rollover to 2022 or refund their table and ticket purchase amounts.
RODEO UNCORKED! FAQS
Double-Barrel Sampler Cases
Can I still purchase Double-Barrel Sampler Cases?
Yes, Double-Barrel Sampler Cases will continue to be sold through rodeohouston.com.
When can I pick up my Double-Barrel Sampler Case?
Contactless pickup will be offered Feb. 11 - 14 and March 25 - 27, with details communicated directly to buyers.
General Questions
What if I have more questions about the Rodeo Uncorked! programs?
For additional wine inquiries, please email wine@rodeohouston.com.
