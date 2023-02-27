The fire is said to return nutrients to the soil, create new openings for grasses and wildflowers and reduce the destructiveness of natural wildfires during dry periods.

Crews at Houston Arboretum conduct prescribed fire in the meadow to help prairie ecosystem

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you saw smoke Monday afternoon in the Memorial Park area, don't worry, it was intentionally set.

Crews with the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center conducted what's known as a prescribed fire in the meadow.

The burn started at about noon and ended at about 2 p.m.

These types of fires are said to benefit the land.

They return nutrients to the soil, create new openings for grasses and wildflowers and reduce the destructiveness ofnaturall wildfires during dry periods.

For more information about the controlled fire, you can visit the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center website.