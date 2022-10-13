19-year-old woman's unborn baby killed in major crash in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash left a 19-year-old injured and her unborn baby dead in northwest Houston Wednesday, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said the crash happened at 5300 Antoine Drive at about 10:15 p.m.

Police said a silver Dodge SUV was going southbound when a white Volvo sedan traveling north turned left onto Golden Forest Drive.

That's when the Dodge reportedly hit the Volvo, where a pregnant woman was riding in the passenger seat.

The woman was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, authorities said.

HPD said doctors did an emergency C-section and delivered the fetus, which was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old driver of the Volvo was cited for failure to yield the right of way turning left, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.