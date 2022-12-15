Man accused of stabbing pregnant sister to death before setting body on fire, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno Police have arrested the brother of the pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fire in Northwest Fresno.

Maintenance workers found the victim Tuesday afternoon near an apartment complex off Cornelia and Parkway.

Fresno Police chief Paco Balderama says 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan was stabbed to death and then set on fire by her 41-year-old brother, now identified as Aaron Jamal Dudley.

Family members say Logan was 8 months pregnant and just had a baby shower on Sunday.

A witness told detectives they saw a suspicious person pushing a city garbage bin to a dirt road near the complex, then lighting the contents on fire.

Police say surveillance video from the apartment complex captured images of Dudley pushing a garbage bin through the neighborhood.

Detectives were able to get a search warrant on Logan's home where she lived with her mother and Dudley.

They determined that Dudley stabbed Logan multiple times with a sharp object while they were inside their home.

Dudley then allegedly took his sister into the garage and put her inside a city trash can before pushing her to the dirt road, pouring gasoline on her, and lighting her on fire.

Dudley has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on two murder charges.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.