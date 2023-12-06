41-year-old man allegedly kills his brother during fight over doing dishes in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown man is accused of stabbing his brother to death during an argument over household chores on Sunday.

The Baytown Police Department said 41-year-old John Michael Bueno is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing incident on Dec 3.

A witness told police that Bueno and his brother were arguing over doing dishes and started wrestling, holding, and shoving each other.

That's when Bueno allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother.

Officers reportedly found the 32-year-old victim dead, lying on the kitchen floor.

It was revealed during probable cause court on Tuesday that officers were normally called out to the residence as the brothers often got into verbal and physical altercations.

A judge set Bueno's bond at $175,000.