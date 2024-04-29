Richard Taplin is accused of fatally shooting his sister while firing at someone who was allegedly arguing with her.

Man wanted, charged in his sister's murder after shooting at crowded gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man accused in the death of his 24-year-old sister in southeast Houston over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said Richard Taplin, 35, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction.

Officials said that on Saturday, just before 10 p.m., HPD officers responded to a shooting at 8100 Martin Luther King Boulevard. That's where officers reportedly found the victim, identified as Sarah Taplin, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Original information from police about the suspect changed as their investigation continued. Below are the updated details from authorities.

HPD said it all started with an argument between Sarah Taplin and an "unidentified female," though it's unclear whether they knew each other.

At one point, Richard Taplin allegedly took a firearm from someone nearby, pointed it at the unidentified female, and fired at her as she fled. While firing at her, police said he also was shooting indiscriminately into a crowded gas station parking lot across the street.

That's when the suspect's sister, Sarah Taplin, was shot at least once. Police said the suspect took off and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Richard Taplin's whereabouts, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.