Expect to see more potholes after winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston roads may face unexpected consequences after all of the ice, pothole problems.

When water freezes, it expands, putting pressure on cracks in the road, and creating potholes.

TxDOT and the City of Houston are on pothole patrol after last month's winter storm. Both say they haven't seen an increase of pothole reports yet, but Houston Public Works expects some of their pothole patches may have been weakened due to the ice, and they may open up over time.

TxDOT engineers say we may not see the impacts from the storm until we approach the warmer months.

In Houston, you can report potholes online or by calling 311. Report potholes to TxDOT at 713-802-5000.

