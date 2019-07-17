Traffic

Here's how you can get the city of Houston to fix potholes in your area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Houston, you may be aware of the potholes that are on many of the streets and highways.

In an effort to make driving in Houston easier, here are a few ways you can report a pothole in your area.

Call 311
Drivers can call the 311 help and information line to request pothole repairs. Mayor Sylvester turn says his goal is to have the pothole repaired by the next business day.
Download the 311 App
With just the click of a button, drivers can download the 311 app from iTunes or Google. The app will use GPS to identify your exact location and will allow you to snap a photo to add to your service request. Reports will automatically be sent to the city's 311 system and routed to city departments.

Report Online
Drivers can report a pothole online by filling out a short questionnaire that will ask for the street number, street name, cross street and city/state.



SEE MORE:

City of Houston says it broke record, filling more than 8,000 potholes last month

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in Houston

Mayor falling short on promise to fix potholes, records show

Relief coming to E. Houston road plagued by potholes

Firefighters forced to fix their own potholes, HFD union says

Pothole-filled road in east Houston yet to be fixed as drivers plead with city
Be Kind: 12-year-old fills potholes by himself to help neighbors

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonpotholes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News