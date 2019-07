Here's how you can get the city of Houston to fix potholes in your area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Houston, you may be aware of the potholes that are on many of the streets and highways.In an effort to make driving in Houston easier, here are a few ways you can report a pothole in your area.Drivers can call the 311 help and information line to request pothole repairs. Mayor Sylvester turn says his goal is to have the pothole repaired by the next business day.With just the click of a button, drivers can download the 311 app from iTunes or Google . The app will use GPS to identify your exact location and will allow you to snap a photo to add to your service request. Reports will automatically be sent to the city's 311 system and routed to city departments.Drivers can report a pothole online by filling out a short questionnaire that will ask for the street number, street name, cross street and city/state.