HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Houston, you may be aware of the potholes that are on many of the streets and highways.
In an effort to make driving in Houston easier, here are a few ways you can report a pothole in your area.
Call 311
Drivers can call the 311 help and information line to request pothole repairs. Mayor Sylvester turn says his goal is to have the pothole repaired by the next business day.
Download the 311 App
With just the click of a button, drivers can download the 311 app from iTunes or Google. The app will use GPS to identify your exact location and will allow you to snap a photo to add to your service request. Reports will automatically be sent to the city's 311 system and routed to city departments.
Report Online
Drivers can report a pothole online by filling out a short questionnaire that will ask for the street number, street name, cross street and city/state.
SEE MORE:
City of Houston says it broke record, filling more than 8,000 potholes last month
How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in Houston
Mayor falling short on promise to fix potholes, records show
Relief coming to E. Houston road plagued by potholes
Firefighters forced to fix their own potholes, HFD union says
Pothole-filled road in east Houston yet to be fixed as drivers plead with city
Be Kind: 12-year-old fills potholes by himself to help neighbors
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Here's how you can get the city of Houston to fix potholes in your area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News