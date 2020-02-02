Society

Residents fill up potholes with green turf toupees

TUCSON, Arizona (KTRK) -- Two women decided to have a little fun with the problem plaguing their street.

Elizabeth Garber and Janet Miller filled some potholes on the road with artificial grass a few weeks ago.

Garber says she has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and has seen her share of potholes.

The women say it was not a protest, but they just wanted to make people smile and enjoy where they lived.

"You need to do things that just raise people's spirits. You need to do things that are unexpected. I think doing random fun things is a gift and it makes life more interesting," Garber told KVOA.

The Department of Transportation says they would prefer people to call in and report any issues like potholes, and they not try to solve the problem this way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonapotholesroad safetyu.s. & worldroad repair
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old killed after shooting in Humble
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Shooting at Hicks Elementary leaves man injured
WWII vet receives birthday cards for his 100th birthday!
Coronavirus: Philippines reports world's 1st virus death outside China
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in home
Show More
VIDEO: Truck crashed into H-E-B, no reported injuries
Player $2M richer after winning ticket sold in our area
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Man arrested after faking death to avoid child rape charges
Krispy Kreme releases heart doughnuts for Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News