Houston has filled more potholes in first 7 months of 2023 than all of 2022

Houston Public Works has filled more potholes from resident calls in the first seven months of 2023 than it did in all of 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might have noticed a slight improvement on some of Houston's roadways.

According to ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle, the city has filled more potholes this year compared to 2022.

More than 31,000 potholes were repaired within seven months of 2023, and of that number, 618 were fixed because of complaints filed by drivers, according to the Houston Pothole Tracker.

Houston Public Works says it mended roughly 99% of the resident complaints by the next business day.

The city's data shows that street crews filled 511 potholes after resident complaints and 71,195 in total last year. Meaning city workers fill nearly 300 potholes every weekday.

"A pothole forms when water has seeped under the pavement and into the road base," according to Houston's pothole tracker. "As vehicles run over these weakened areas, the pavement disappears, and the hole gets larger."

Houston residents can report potholes to the city by calling 311, emailing 311@houstontx.gov, visiting Houston 311's website, or downloading the 311 app.