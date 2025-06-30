Suspects lead police on car, foot chase after allegedly swiping $12K in perfume from Ulta Beauty

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg police said over $12,000 of perfume was recovered from a vehicle after two people were taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly stealing from an Ulta Beauty store in the Brazos Town Center.

Officials said that officers with the Rosenberg Police Department responded to the shopping center and saw the suspects fleeing in a car.

Police say an attempt to stop the car was made, but the suspects refused, leading to a chase across I-69 through Crabb River Road until FM 762 into Richmond.

The pursuit eventually ended after the suspects crashed into another vehicle at the Highway 90 and FM 762 intersection before they took off on foot.

Officials said officers deployed a K9 unit to assist. The driver was found hiding in a nearby parking lot and was taken into custody.

At one point, someone matching the second suspect's description was spotted. An officer approached before the suspect took off across four lanes of Highway 90.

Police said the K9 unit, Bink, was able to catch up and hold him until other responding officers arrived.

Officers searched the car and found all the stolen merchandise.

The driver faces felony charges for evading arrest in a vehicle and theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000.

The police said the second suspect is also facing felony charges and had 21 outstanding warrants for similar offenses from the Houston, San Antonio, and Austin areas.