Man arrested after stolen car chase through Harris and Chambers Counties, police say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who allegedly stole a car and sparked a high-speed chase through two counties on Monday has been arrested, authorities say.

Authorities say Isaiah Mikal Wilson from Port Arthur had two active warrants out of Harris County and is now facing new charges in Chambers County.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the car was first reported stolen from Pasadena. A deputy spotted the vehicle near I-10 and initiated a pursuit with help from DPS troopers and Texas Game Wardens.

The stolen vehicle was spiked near mile marker 813, but the driver continued until losing control and bailing out near mile marker 810, deputies said.

The driver reportedly took off running, and even crossed all lanes of I-10, but was taken into custody shortly after.

