Teen shooting suspect escaped police custody because 'it was hot and the door was open,' mom says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 16-year-old boy who escaped METRO police custody Thursday, and sparked an hour and a half long search north of downtown Houston, says he did it because he was hot and the door to the room was open.

"My son didn't think he was under arrest because he thought he was coming home with me," said the boy's mother, who requested anonymity because her son is a juvenile. "He said, 'It was hot and I was by myself and the door was open.' That's what he said."

She said she had just left the METRO police building on North San Jacinto in downtown after sitting with her son during a 45-minute interview. The teen was being questioned about an early morning bus stop shooting that left a woman in her 40s in critical condition, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the teen, who was in handcuffs, according to METRO police, escaped.

An hour and a half later, as police combed near northside neighborhoods, there was a sighting on Danna near Fulton Street. A resident called 911.

"I did tell her I saw handcuffs," the resident told ABC13 on Friday.

A clear image from a security camera showed him shirtless and barefoot. He walked down the street before lying on the ground, surrendering to police.

"I was glad he did," his mother said.

His mother said police have not elaborated about why he was in custody in the first place. The high school junior was supposed to be at his grandmother's house, she said, at the time of the shooting. Police say the victim was shot in the head.

"I'm very emotional about that because that's somebody's mother," the teen's mother said.

METRO police say the escape is under a "thorough internal review." The teen is being held in juvenile detention until a hearing next week.

