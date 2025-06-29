ATM robbery suspect takes off with victim in car before crashing after chase in SE Houston, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said a robber hitched a ride with his victim after leaving an ATM and waiting to strike, ending in a police chase and crash.

HPD said it happened at an ATM near Broadway Street in southeast Houston.

"At this point, he did not realize it, but the suspect jumped into the bed of his truck. The complainant drove home, at which point the suspect jumped out of the bed of the truck and approached him with a gun," Lt. Khan said.

Police said the suspect demanded the victim's keys, phone, and shoes, and when he refused, that's when they said the suspect stole the driver's pickup truck and then took the owner along for the ride.

"Shortly thereafter, dropped him off about a half mile down the road - out on the street. Then, shortly after that, officers found the truck and were able to engage it in a pursuit. They tried to stop it in traffic. Of course, the suspect didn't stop the vehicle," said Lt. Khan.

That's when investigators said he crashed into oncoming traffic, injuring himself and people in another car; everyone was sent to the hospital.

Just two years ago, HPD created a task force for these crimes - called jugging - people followed from banks and ATMs.

At the time, ABC13 spoke with one victim of this crime, who said he learned from being targeted.

"I guess if you are going to the bank and you're getting money, you might walk around and say, is anybody looking at you? Get back in your car. Is anybody coming after you," the victim said.

Law enforcement says you should be defensive and aware of your surroundings and the barriers people can hide behind.