West U man accused of faking disappearance pleads guilty to wire fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A West University Place developer accused of faking his disappearance last year has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal officials announced Friday.

Brett Detamore, 39, was charged with wire fraud earlier this month. FBI Houston said he "fraudulently obtained at least $1.5 million for his personal use by misusing funds intended for the construction of private residences."

As part of the guilty plea, Detamore agreed to forfeit at least $1.5 million he illegally obtained.

Detamore, who worked as a custom home builder, was the center of a massive search that included several volunteers and law enforcement agencies after his wife reported him missing in June 2023.

The search went on for days as it continued to develop. Police found his $100,000 truck that was set on fire out in Bear Creek Park. He was found days later at a San Antonio bus stop, looking "disheveled and fazed."

Investigators later learned that a day before Detamore went missing, he made false statements that furthered a scheme. He allegedly submitted fake bills to banks holding construction loans for the single-family houses he was approved to build.

Detamore faces up to 20 years in prison, a possible $250,000 maximum fine, and full restitution to the victim homeowners.

His sentencing date is set for Nov. 5, 2024.

