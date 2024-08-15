West U man accused of faking disappearance placed on $50K bond for wire fraud, court documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $50,000 bond has been set for Brett Detamore, the 39-year-old West University Place man found to have falsified a story of his alleged disappearance a year ago, who was charged with wire fraud, according to federal charging documents.

Detamore, who worked as a custom home builder, was the center of a massive search that included several volunteers and law enforcement agencies after his wife reported him missing.

The search went on for days as it continued to develop. Police found his $100,000 truck that was set on fire out in Bear Creek Park. He was found days later at a San Antonio bus stop, looking "disheveled and fazed."

Investigators later learned that a day before Detamore went missing, he made false statements that furthered a scheme. He allegedly submitted fake bills to banks holding construction loans for the single-family houses he was approved to build.

Since then, people have filed civil lawsuits, claiming fraud and theft against Detamore.

Court documents allege that Detamore fraudulently used money intended to build private homes to earn at least $1.5 million through fraud for his use.

Attorney Butch Boyd represents several former clients of Detamore. Boyd said they were left with incomplete homes and stolen funds and are still recovering long after news broke that he went missing.

He made his first scheduled court appearance on Monday. Detamore could face up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.