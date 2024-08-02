West U developer, accused of faking disappearance in 2023, faces federal wire fraud charge, DOJ says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A West University Place home builder, who was the center of a frantic search last year, was federally charged with wire fraud on Friday, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Brett Detamore, 39, was a custom home builder under the name Detamore Development LLC and is a father of three, Hamdani's office said.

In June 2023, he left his West U home and allegedly disappeared. His wife reported him missing. His truck was found on fire in Bear Creek Park. For days, volunteers and law enforcement agencies searched for him. On the sixth day, West University Place police revealed they believed it was all made up. He was found at a bus stop in San Antonio "a bit fazed and a bit disheveled."

Since then, civil lawsuits have been filed, claiming fraud and theft. Now, Detamore faces a criminal charge.

Court documents allege that Detamore fraudulently used money intended to build private homes to earn at least $1.5 million through fraud for his own use.

A day before he went missing, he "continued to make false statements in furtherance of the fraudulent scheme," records state, and he allegedly submitted fraudulent and fake bills to banks that held construction loans for single-family homes he had been authorized to build, according to Hamdani's office.

Detamore's first federal court appearance is set for Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. He has not been arrested and is only charged with one count, which is telling, according to Michael Wynne, a former federal prosecutor not associated with the case.

"A deal has been cut. There's no question about that. It's one count. The information shows it could have been many more, so there's a deal," he said.

In an email responding to the criminal charge, Detamore's defense attorney, Tate Williams, wrote, "I appreciate your interest, but we will not comment on this matter."

Attorney Butch Boyd represents several former clients of Detamore's who have filed lawsuits. Boyd said they were left with half-built homes and stolen funds and are still recovering long after the bizarre headlines disappeared.

"You've got the truck burning, fake disappearance, coming back, the news all over it," Boyd said. "But there's people who are really hurt by this financially. They feel violated. He's never going to make that right, but this is a great step moving forward, in terms of indictment."

Detamore could face up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.

