ABC13 has been monitoring Detamore's disappearance, but we didn't report on it until Monday, when police responded to social media rumors saying they did not believe foul play was involved.

Pct. 1 says foul play was not involved in West University man's disappearance

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man missing from the West University area was found Monday night and taken to a hospital, according to an update from Harris County Constable Precinct 1.

Brett Detamore had been missing since last Tuesday, authorities said.

Detamore was receiving a medical evaluation and treatment, deputies said.

"Constable Rosen has been with the family Monday night and he says they want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, the tremendous support, and everyone's efforts searching for him. The family respectfully asks for privacy during this time," Pct. 1 said in a Facebook post.

No other details were shared as an investigation is ongoing.