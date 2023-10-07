Lawsuit alleges missing West U man faked disappearance, swindled investors, lived lavish lifestyle

Brett Detamore was reported missing for nearly six days and was found in San Antonio. Now, three months later, a lawsuit is accusing the husband and father of swindling people through his business.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- A West University Place developer and father of three, who was the subject of a massive missing persons search back in June might not have disappeared, according to a recent civil lawsuit filed in Harris County.

The lawsuit explains his disappearance was part of an elaborate fraud scheme to defraud investors.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Investigation continues after West U dad found 'disheveled,' but safe, in San Antonio, officials say

Lawyers representing a defrauded victim explained in the court documents that Brett Detamore would forge documents to take cash draws from his home construction business to fund his lavish lifestyle.

The lawyers accuse him of attending high-profile sporting events such as the Super Bowl and even buying a million-dollar home in Galveston.

Detamore left his home early in the morning on June 21, and then seemingly disappeared. His wife filed a missing person report, and soon, a high-profile search was underway.

Shortly after he was reported missing, Houston police located his burned-out truck at Bear Creek Park.

The suit alleges Detamore set the six-figure truck on fire before faking his disappearance.

Houston Fire Department officials confirmed the fire was deliberately set, and arson investigators shared the investigative findings with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

An HFD fire official said the prosecutors declined to file charges, citing a lack of complainant, meaning nobody ever wanted to press charges, and that the truck had been fully paid off.

A West University Police Department spokesperson confirmed there is an active investigation into Detamore's alleged fraudulent activities.

When ABC13 repeatedly asked the spokesperson if there were any active investigations into the possibility of Detamore faking his disappearance, they said they were not looking into those accusations.

Detamore was found days later, disheveled, but unharmed and at a bus stop in San Antonio after he contacted his family.

Law enforcement officials previously explained the search efforts cost a considerable amount. However, it's unclear as to how much was spent.

During the search, multiple sources in the law enforcement community cast doubt that the disappearance was anything criminal, citing the fact that he left the house on his own and court records showing several civil lawsuits related to his development business.

Just days before his disappearance, another civil suit was filed in Kings County, New York, and just recently, another company filed a lawsuit in Harris County against Detamore and his business.

A family attorney for Detamore sent the following statement, explaining they're still reviewing the allegations.

"These lawsuits have just been filed, and we are reviewing the allegations. The events of the last few months have been tragic and, unfortunately, the subject of much public speculation and rumor; many false allegations have been made, and the Detamore family, including their young children, have suffered as a result. Mr. Detamore is getting the help he needs, and the entire Detamore family requests privacy at this time."

